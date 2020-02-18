Letter: Wells is well-prepared to serve county residents

Early voting began Feb. 13, and I want to urge everyone to vote for Terri Wells to become District 1 Buncombe County commissioner. As a lifelong resident of Buncombe County who has developed a stellar reputation as an educator, farmer/landowner, activist/supporter of environmental sustainability and responsibility, Terri is very well-prepared to serve Buncombe County citizens in this position.

Having been an administrator in Asheville City Schools and having known Terri for many years while she worked with the Asheville City Schools Foundation, I can attest to her professionalism in all areas of her work and her dedication to doing everything possible to support teachers and students.

Terri brings to District 1 county commissioner [her] experience, along with her vision and views of the issues. Please check out her website, terriwellsforcommissioner.com, for specifics of how she plans to contribute to our county.

Thanks so much for joining me in supporting and voting for Terri Wells, Buncombe County Commissioner District 1, when you vote “early” or in the primary on March 3!

— Charlotte R. Moore

Asheville

Editor’s note: Moore reports that she is volunteering in Wells’ campaign.