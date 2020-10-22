Letter: Wells supports broadband access for all

I am writing to support Terri Wells for Buncombe County commissioner because Terri is a citizen with deep roots in the community. She understands and is running on the policy that supports that our community requires broadband access for all citizens.
With our current situation with students and employees having to learn and work remotely, broadband is essential for our K-12 and college and university students who are learning via the internet. Many employees are now working remotely and will continue to work remotely. And to attract new businesses and industries, having broadband access for the entire county is a minimum.
Too many citizens of Buncombe live in internet deserts. More forward-thinking communities treat broadband access like they do other utilities, and we need to do the same. To strengthen our community, support our citizens and increase employment opportunities, vote for Terri Wells.
— Kenet Adamson
Woodfin
