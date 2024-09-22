Letter: Wells understands unique needs of district

I am writing to wholeheartedly endorse Terri Wells for Buncombe County Board of Commissioners District 2, and I am particularly excited about her candidacy given the recent expansion of the district boundaries.

The new boundaries now include Leicester, Candler, Swannanoa and North Buncombe, including Weaverville and parts of Woodfin. Terri has demonstrated her dedication to community engagement during her first term as a commissioner, and her understanding of the unique needs of these diverse areas makes her the ideal candidate for this expanded district.

A native of Buncombe County, Terri Wells is an experienced leader with a demonstrated ability to listen deeply to her constituents to understand their concerns and challenges. Terri’s support for broadband connectivity and recreation resonates well with the residents of our communities.

Her commitment to enhancing recreational opportunities will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the well-being of Buncombe County residents.

Terri Wells’ ability to connect with people from all walks of life, coupled with her inclusive and collaborative approach, positions her as the candidate best suited to represent the varied interests of the residents in this expanded district.

As we approach the upcoming election, I encourage neighbors in District 2 to rally behind Terri Wells. I am confident that Terri will continue to work with our community to conserve our natural resources, address our challenges and build a stronger future for the next generation.

— Jennifer Billstrom

Black Mountain

Editor’s note: The writer plans to volunteer at the polls for Wells’ campaign.