Letter: What about the history of common good?

[Regarding “Speaking Out After City COVID Policy Firing,” March 30, Xpress:] Dear Danny Walton: “fleeting social trends” — really?

Going back many years before you were born I imagine, in order to enter public school, I was vaccinated for various viruses.

In order to enter nursing school, there were six vaccines I was obliged to take, including the one for yellow fever.

And subsequently, in order to be employed as a hospital RN, the annual flu vaccine was mandatory.

What part of the history of common good don’t you understand or appreciate?

— Margot Kornfeld

Asheville