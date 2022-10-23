Letter: What Asheville really needs

Here I am, scrolling through October/November 2022 Garden & Gun magazine, and find a full two-page advertisement on Asheville: “Adventure Capitalist: A Leader in Green City Living, Asheville is an Oasis for Outdoor Enthusiasts.” The description for Asheville being such a “greenway” and “gateway” to the outdoors sounds great.

Yet I’m thinking, “Really? Then how come our city mayor and Council keep voting in developments through conditional zoning to cut trees and mow down present structures?” The ad reads like an invitation to move here, and as it is, we are struggling to provide housing and infrastructure for our present population. I wish Asheville was like the ad; only I am clear on our teetering reality of losing our town to money-grabbers.

We don’t need ads for Asheville to bring in more people and development. We need to use those funds to provide responsible environmental and infrastructure care for our present population.

Most of all, we need a new mayor who respects sane development and a Council with morals.

— Susan Hickerson

Weaverville