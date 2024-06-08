Letter: What happens if firefighters can’t afford Asheville?

I recently listened to excerpts of the narratives by Asheville Fire Department employees to the City Council. One after another, these professionals spoke of being paid less than the cost of living in the community they serve.

Each of these individuals are fully trained and fully skilled to save our lives and to put out fires that would damage our lifestyles. Each presenter documented how, at their current rate of pay, their plan to live and thrive in Asheville is going up in flames. As other Asheville firefighters have done, many of them will have to find higher-paying jobs in their chosen craft in another community or make a complete career switch.

My question is: Without a level of monetary compensation that provides a living wage, when these individuals for good reason leave the department and their position is vacated, what else will go up in flames?

— Richard Boyum

Candler