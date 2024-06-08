Letter: What happens if firefighters can’t afford Asheville?

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

I recently listened to excerpts of the narratives by Asheville Fire Department employees to the City Council. One after another, these professionals spoke of being paid less than the cost of living in the community they serve.

Each of these individuals are fully trained and fully skilled to save our lives and to put out fires that would damage our lifestyles. Each presenter documented how, at their current rate of pay, their plan to live and thrive in Asheville is going up in flames. As other Asheville firefighters have done, many of them will have to find higher-paying jobs in their chosen craft in another community or make a complete career switch.

My question is: Without a level of monetary compensation that provides a living wage, when these individuals for good reason leave the department and their position is vacated, what else will go up in flames?

— Richard Boyum
Candler

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.