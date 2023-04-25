Letter: What the mask study really said

A letter to the editor published online April 1 could be cast as “April Fools!” if the topic were less serious [“With Latest Mask Study, a Hope for Respect,” March 29, Xpress].

The writer repeated misinformation about masking based on a misinformed New York Times op-ed regarding a review published by the prestigious Cochrane Library. She stated that the report concluded that masking made no difference in the spread of COVID-19, She overlooked the immediate correction published by Cochrane [avl.mx/prx9].

Their review did not show that masking didn’t work. It showed that encouraging people to mask didn’t help. At the same time, in the largest of the studies reviewed, including some 360,000 people, in the cities/regions where there was the most compliance in masking, the spread of COVID was significantly reduced [avl.mx/clu].

That is exactly the opposite of what mask opponents want us to believe.

— Cecil Bothwell

Asheville