Letter: Who is more pro-life — Beach-Ferrara or Edwards?

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

When I consider pro-life policies, I think affordable housing and health care, safe schools, commonsense gun control laws, clean water and air, conversion to renewable resources, a strong social safety net.

Chuck Edwards says he is pro-life. That just means he opposes abortions, even in cases of rape and incest. Although most of the horrendous gun violence has been committed by young men with access to assault rifles, he won’t jeopardize his “A” rating with the NRA and raise the age limit. Climate change is real, but he wants continued reliance on oil and fossil fuels and ignores the tremendous costs of storms, like Hurricane Ian, which could impact his desire to have a balanced budget. I didn’t see anything on his website for helping families with health care costs or higher education. I don’t think he or many anti-choice people have plans to adopt/foster/support children from unplanned pregnancies. So, I think Chuck is just pro-fetus. (By the way, take care of your own sex first; I know of only one Immaculate Conception — you should be mandating vasectomies and leaving women alone.)

Jasmine Beach-Ferrara won’t drop the ball once a child is born. She backs policies that help families thrive — strong public schools, living wages, affordable higher education, paid family leave, equal pay for equal work and accessible, affordable health care. She will protect Social Security and Medicare, two incredibly popular programs that are on the chopping block if Republicans gain control. She will advocate to extend the childhood tax credit, help make child care more affordable and enact universal pre-K. She knows family planning is a personal choice and will respect your privacy. These are truly pro-life policies, and she and all Democrats will get my vote.

— Linda Pannullo
Asheville

Editor’s note: The writer reports volunteering for Beach-Ferrara’s campaign.

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.