Letter: Who is more pro-life — Beach-Ferrara or Edwards?

When I consider pro-life policies, I think affordable housing and health care, safe schools, commonsense gun control laws, clean water and air, conversion to renewable resources, a strong social safety net.

Chuck Edwards says he is pro-life. That just means he opposes abortions, even in cases of rape and incest. Although most of the horrendous gun violence has been committed by young men with access to assault rifles, he won’t jeopardize his “A” rating with the NRA and raise the age limit. Climate change is real, but he wants continued reliance on oil and fossil fuels and ignores the tremendous costs of storms, like Hurricane Ian, which could impact his desire to have a balanced budget. I didn’t see anything on his website for helping families with health care costs or higher education. I don’t think he or many anti-choice people have plans to adopt/foster/support children from unplanned pregnancies. So, I think Chuck is just pro-fetus. (By the way, take care of your own sex first; I know of only one Immaculate Conception — you should be mandating vasectomies and leaving women alone.)

Jasmine Beach-Ferrara won’t drop the ball once a child is born. She backs policies that help families thrive — strong public schools, living wages, affordable higher education, paid family leave, equal pay for equal work and accessible, affordable health care. She will protect Social Security and Medicare, two incredibly popular programs that are on the chopping block if Republicans gain control. She will advocate to extend the childhood tax credit, help make child care more affordable and enact universal pre-K. She knows family planning is a personal choice and will respect your privacy. These are truly pro-life policies, and she and all Democrats will get my vote.

— Linda Pannullo

Asheville

Editor’s note: The writer reports volunteering for Beach-Ferrara’s campaign.