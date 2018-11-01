Letter: Why I’m voting for Miller, Earls and Brown

Several recent news items have inspired me to write this letter encouraging all of my Buncombe County neighbors to campaign and vote for Quentin Miller for sheriff, Anita Earls for N.C. Supreme Court and David Wilson Brown for Congress.

Quentin Miller: He and his awesome wife, Karen — whom he met in the Army — have fostered over 100 kids in Asheville. He is a 24-year veteran of the Asheville Police force and served as one of the top-ranking African-American officers. And to top it off, his opponents have absolutely no law enforcement experience. None.

His view and analysis of law enforcement serving as a component of healing the sicknesses of addiction, violence and frustration in our society are refreshing and urgently needed.

Anita Earls: This letter writer is a former federal court civil rights litigator. Folks, we’ve lost the federal courts. Taking back the state courts is crucial to protecting our rights. Anita Earls, a civil rights lawyer, founded the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, a North Carolina based civil rights nonprofit. She understands the role of the judiciary in protecting our democracy. If any of this matters to you, it is crucial that you tell everyone to vote for her. You can be sure the Republicans are pouring millions into stopping her so they can continue to take away voting rights, due-process rights, the rights of municipalities to prohibit discrimination, etc.

David Wilson Brown: He will join the 47 Democratic Congress members who have already voted to absolutely stop arms sales to Saudi Arabia and stop the U.S. war in Yemen. He told me personally that he supports the Equal Rights Amendment and a constitutional amendment to protect the right of privacy (the constitutional foundation needed to protect abortion rights, gay rights, etc.). There’s so much more. Check him out and vote!

I hope I’ve inspired you to vote for these three candidates. And there are so many others. Early voting [started] Oct. 17. Come on out to the Wesley Grant center and vote!

— Roberta Wall

Asheville