Letter: Why won’t medical offices answer the phone?

It is so frustrating to call any medical practice (since COVID) and be put on hold or leave a message requesting a return call and never have anyone answer or return your call in a timely fashion. What in the world is going on?

We know that everyone everywhere is short-staffed, but it would seem to me one of the most important positions to hire for would be a phone receptionist. One who could keep the flow of one’s business consistent. The community seems to be at the mercy of primarily medical offices, along with many other types of businesses that don’t have time to pick up their ringing phones.

This is a terribly negative position for patients and clients of all sorts. All leads back to the fact that there are positions out there to fill and yet no one to fill them. I’m not sure that any of that makes sense, either.

We pay for the service of these providers yet do not receive the service we have received in past years — even using a patient portal. I just took time filling out the questions and the whole system shuts off. I am a resident who does not own a computer, and often my phone will not allow me to fill in the needed medical information.

The system needs attention! Any ideas, suggestions or comments would be welcome. I’m a believer that the whole community feels the effect. Time to listen up folks, literally.

— Autumn Squirrell
Asheville

3 thoughts on “Letter: Why won’t medical offices answer the phone?

  1. Enlightened Enigma

    Complain directly to your doctor ! Tell them who is not performing in their office !

  2. Taxpayer

    So true! I’ve started going to doctors in Waynesville, Marion and Hendersonville because they do answer the phone.

