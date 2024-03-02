Letter: Will Mission be able to achieve its goals?

[Regarding “Mission Sets 10-minute Goal for Emergency Patient Care, Document Obtained by Watchdog Shows,” Feb. 20, Asheville Watchdog via Xpress website:]

Based on my personal experience as a patient in post-op and emergency, I have little faith that Mission will be able to achieve its goals. They need an influx of cash to their operating budget (for basic supplies and equipment) and increased nursing staff paid at a level that motivates them to go the extra measure needed to accomplish these goals.

After having used the nursing staff as the scapegoat in several of its responses, I think an adjustment of staff will be necessary and definitely updated processes and analogous training.

— Bernise A. Lynch

Swannanoa