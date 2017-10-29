Letter: Wisler works to improve Asheville

When I take my children with me to vote, I tell them who I am voting for and why.
I support leaders who listen and who have followed through on their commitments. Incumbent Asheville City Council member Gwen Wisler is one of those leaders.
I met Gwen when we were both volunteering for bicycle advocacy. Gwen’s leadership on multimodal transportation is undisputed.
The hardworking folks fighting climate change at the Sierra Club also support her because of her work to replace our coal-fired power plant with renewables.
When I knew that she would be the Asheville City Schools Board of Education’s liaison, I was excited because Gwen brings financial acumen and organizational development sensibility mixed with a fierce passion for community engagement.
She was present and supportive. She brought good advice and pushed back when needed. She was a champion for Asheville City Schools equity work. I wasn’t surprised to learn that she has earned an endorsement from Equality NC because she supports equity for the LGBTQ+ community.
In short, Gwen is working every day to improve Asheville for our children through her efforts to protect our natural environment, improve our built environment, make our city more equitable and improve our public schools.
Gwen Wisler has earned my vote. Please join me in voting for her on Nov. 7.
— Leah Ferguson
Asheville
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.