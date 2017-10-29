Letter: Wisler works to improve Asheville

When I take my children with me to vote, I tell them who I am voting for and why.

I support leaders who listen and who have followed through on their commitments. Incumbent Asheville City Council member Gwen Wisler is one of those leaders.

I met Gwen when we were both volunteering for bicycle advocacy. Gwen’s leadership on multimodal transportation is undisputed.

The hardworking folks fighting climate change at the Sierra Club also support her because of her work to replace our coal-fired power plant with renewables.

When I knew that she would be the Asheville City Schools Board of Education’s liaison, I was excited because Gwen brings financial acumen and organizational development sensibility mixed with a fierce passion for community engagement.

She was present and supportive. She brought good advice and pushed back when needed. She was a champion for Asheville City Schools equity work. I wasn’t surprised to learn that she has earned an endorsement from Equality NC because she supports equity for the LGBTQ+ community.

In short, Gwen is working every day to improve Asheville for our children through her efforts to protect our natural environment, improve our built environment, make our city more equitable and improve our public schools.

Gwen Wisler has earned my vote. Please join me in voting for her on Nov. 7.

— Leah Ferguson

Asheville