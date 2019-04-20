Letter: WNC can be part of climate change solution

Do you want to be a part of the climate change solution but just don’t know what to do?

Asheville High School is competing again this year in the Drawdown EcoChallenge, and we want you to join us! [See “Drawn to Action: Sarah Duffer Shifts Student Consciousness on Climate Change,” April 3, Xpress.]

The book Drawdown: The Most Comprehensive Plan Ever Proposed to Reverse Global Warming, which was published in 2017, identifies and quantifies the 100 top solutions to reversing climate change, and the Drawdown Organization has created a competition that runs through April 24.

Individuals in our school community are selecting any number of the 80 challenges that span seven sectors, and they are taking steps that reverse climate change every day. Our initial goal was “to have every environmental science student on campus identify, communicate and practice concrete actions that reverse climate change.” However, we want to broaden our scope.

Asheville High School’s Drawdown EcoChallenge team is asking you, Western North Carolina, to either join our team or to create your own teams. You can access the Asheville High team’s page through the “Students” tab on the Asheville High School webpage [avl.mx/2p5] or create your own through the organization’s website [avl.mx/5vk]. Then select what actions you want to take this month to address climate change. It’s that simple.

Let’s work together to show the world that Asheville truly is the Climate City!

Thank you for your time and support.

— Sarah Duffer and the Asheville High School

Drawdown EcoChallenge Team

Asheville