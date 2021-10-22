Letter: WNC families deserve Build Back Better plan

Promoting and voting our true family interests can unify and uplift our region. But we have been tricked into media-driven division.

Unfortunately, “fear sells.” Would-be leaders like Rep. Madison Cawthorn speak of “bloodshed” and “stolen elections.” Of course, we have other options.

Beneath the roar of doom and gloom, an undercurrent of bold actions by our national government is revitalizing Western North Carolina. The intent: renewing hope, security and a sense of common purpose.

Already in 2021, President Biden has by executive order strengthened Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act, increased protection of worker health and safety, and restored reliance on science to combat the climate crisis. He is also promoting union organizing and prioritizing federal buying of “made in America” products to create more good jobs here.

Using paper-thin majorities in Congress, Democrats passed the American Rescue Plan in March to spur recovery of the nation’s health and economy. Since then, COVID-19 testing, tracing and vaccine availability have increased dramatically throughout our region. Many of our local restaurants and small businesses obtained monetary support. Working families gained help with rent and unemployment, and our daughter received an unexpected direct child tax-credit payment.

More can and must be done, but Build Back Better stimulus bills are stuck in Congress due to Republican opposition. WNC families deserve further kitchen-table results.

— Frank L. Fox

Asheville