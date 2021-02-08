Letter: Woodfin should deny Bluffs development

I applaud Silver-Line Plastics and the Silver family for donating 4.5 acres in 2012 and the town of Woodfin for purchasing its adjacent acre to create the Silver-Line Park. Picnic areas, walking trails, a children’s playground, a boat ramp and the Whitewater Wave are all coming to Woodfin!

$18.1 million will be spent to make that area of the French Broad a vibrant mecca for river runners, bikers and outdoor enthusiasts. Woodfin should promote the health of the river, since they clearly “get” its value to tourism and future residents, all providing a steady increase in tax base.

Why consider a proposed “town” along 4,000 feet of river frontage on 92 acres of mature forest on steep slopes, knowing that once 70% of those woods are replaced with impervious surfaces, runoff and sediment will destroy the creation Woodfin has enthusiastically and financially supported? The beautiful future Silver-Line Park, bike trails and Wave will be a flooded sediment nightmare.

Woodfin is seduced by the $1.5 million alleged increase in its tax base, which is [16.6%] added to its overall budget. Sounds enticing for sure, but here’s reality. How much will the needed police, fire, schools, pollution and river cleanup cost once the “town” of high-end apartments with zero affordable housing is built and the developers are all back sunning in Florida? Road infrastructure to funnel traffic to the bridge will whittle down that $1.5 million like sand in an hourglass. Asheville taxpayers will pay for improvements on those area roads.

Instead of approving the Bluffs, Woodfin has an opportunity to stand out as a community that values its natural resources and cares about its citizens’ health, safety and welfare. The town must implement environmental impact studies, keep property taxes affordable, clean up the river and deny the Bluffs on River Bend.

— Callie Warner

Asheville