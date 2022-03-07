Letter: You pay a lot to live in the mountains

Just to mention, as per your article of living and wages [“Pay Raise: WNC Reacts to New Living Wage Rate,” Feb. 16, Xpress], I moved from Asheville in 2019, after just short of three years. I was living at Hawthorne at Southside apartments off Hendersonville Road. A nice area, but had I not moved from there at that time, I would have been paying $1,000 a month in rent for one of their older apartments, for a one-bedroom.

At the time of living in Asheville also, I was just working at a drugstore and without a second-income partner. The Asheville experience: You pay a lot to live in the mountains.

Now that I’ve moved to Greensboro, a three-hour drive away, I’m saving $300 a month in rent for where I am now. It’s not as updated as my Asheville apartment was, but for the price, I don’t miss paying higher rent.

— Irene Corey

Greensboro