Letter: Young athletes should get more screening

Posted on by Letters
Graphic by Lori Deaton

I am writing about young athletes dying while playing all across the United States.

I think teenagers both locally and across the country should get a more thorough medical exam from their primary care givers. Often, they just get a thump on the chest or are asked to breathe deeply a couple of times while the doctor listens with a stethoscope. Maybe their resting pulse is counted by a nurse.

I think all states should pass laws that require each student to do a stress test on a walking belt machine that gets progressively faster while he/she is hooked up to an electrocardiogram machine. The athletes should get wired up with electrical EKG pads, then they should be required to run up and down a basketball court or do a short football practice until they sweat.

They then should be asked to stop, then quickly be attached to an EKG machine that prints out a strip of paper.

I think that the doctors could then see anything abnormal in the heart and then tell the potential athlete not to sign up for sports activities.

I know it would be difficult for potential athletes to be told they couldn’t participate, but it’s better for them to discover a heretofore unknown heart defect or arrhythmia that could be fixed by surgery or medicine than to drop dead at a sports event.

Well, that’s my opinion.

— Tom L. Nanney
Asheville

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Letters
We want to hear from you! Send your letters and commentary to letters@mountainx.com
View all posts by Letters →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.