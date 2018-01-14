ASHEVILLE
Make no mistake – Chuck McGrady told us what he was going to do on the day that Asheville prevailed in the Supreme Court case: “There’s more than one way to skin a cat.” He’s spent the past year since then preparing to take another swing at seizing Asheville’s water, and putting it under a “regional water and sewer authority” of his own creation. The principle beneficiary of this would be Henderson County, which has no water or sewer system of their own – they have been wanting to gain some measure of control over Asheville/Buncombe’s or Hendersonville’s public utilities for years. This 10-1 vote from Buncombe’s MSD shows awareness of the fact that Chuck has not given up.
Download audio from the Board meeting, and everything else relating to this at:
http://saveourwaterwnc.com/