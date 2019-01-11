Submit student art, writing for 2019 Kids Issues

What would you do if you had superpowers for a day? Xpress wants to know!

Mountain Xpress is now accepting art, poems and essays for our 2019 Kids Issues, our annual two-part extravaganza featuring the creative work of Western North Carolina K-12 students, along with listings of local and regional summer camps.

All area school-age kids and teens are welcome to participate, including those who attend public and private schools, and home-schooled and unschooled students.

This year’s theme is “24-hour Superpowers.” (Special thanks to area educators who offered feedback.) Students, here are some ideas to get you started:

• Imagine that you suddenly have been given superpowers for 24 hours.

• What kind of powers would you have? What would you do with those powers?

• What needs to change in our local community, country and world — and how could you use those superpowers to make a difference?

• What would our community, country and world be like afterward?

Submission guidelines

Essays should be no more than 350 words (though some exceptions can be made).

Short-form poetry is preferred, with poems limited to a maximum of 30 lines.

Art should be digitally photographed or be able to be photographed by Mountain Xpress. Photos of sculptures are also permissible. Artists’ statements are welcome.

Photos should be high-resolution, digital photos, between 200 KB and 6 MB (cellphone setting of “medium” size). Artists’ statements are welcome.

The deadline is Friday, Feb. 8, to be considered for publication in the March 13 and March 20 issues of Xpress.

Here’s a link to upload student work: https://mountainx.com/2019-kids-issue/

Questions? Email Xpress staffer Tracy Rose at trose@mountainx.com.

We can’t wait to see what local kids and teens have to share!

— Tracy Rose