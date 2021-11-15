Why we help: Providing sanctuary to wolfdogs

At Full Moon Farm, we provide sanctuary to wolfdogs in crisis. Some will live with us forever, but others are just waiting for the right family to call their own. While the need is nationwide, Western North Carolina provides a beautiful area and mild climate, perfect for our residents. WNC is also a great place to find volunteers and adopters with an outdoorsy, active lifestyle best suited for our athletic woofers.

The work is hard, but we think every animal’s life is worth it. Whether it’s becoming a wolfdog’s first human friend or preparing them for a life with a loving family, it’s the little victories that keep us going.

The societal changes over the past couple of years have greatly impacted our fundraising and volunteer base. We miss the days of fundraising events and educating the public about the challenges wolfdogs face. We are entirely donor funded, and no one in our organization collects a salary. Everything we do is for the sake of our animals, and we thank WNC for your love and continued support.

— Paulina Romanelli

Vice president

Full Moon Farm

Black Mountain