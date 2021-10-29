WNC Scary Stories: A mysterious entrance

Editor’s note: For Halloween, we asked our readers to share the scariest things they’ve experienced in our area. Readers came through with shivery accounts of mysterious occurrences, including this one below.

Back in 1987, my husband and two boys moved to a small subdivision in Weaverville. Houses were still being built when we moved in, so these were not old, scary places!

During our first winter there, my husband and I were back in the den watching TV. It was a very cold night. Suddenly, the full drape on the sliding glass door billowed way out and then settled back into place. We looked at each other, and he remarked that I must have left the door open.

It was freezing outside, and that door was shut tight.

After that night, many times we would be sitting in the same room and suddenly smell a waft of perfume, as if someone just walked by. The drape never billowed out again, but the perfume scent would pass by periodically the whole time we lived there.

It was as if the woman came through the door in a billow of curtain and stayed with us through the years.

— Carol Ball

Weaverville