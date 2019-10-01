Xpress comments on Buncombe public records fees

At the Sept. 17 regular meeting of the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners, Mountain Xpress shared concerns about new fees for the fulfillment of public record requests. In a unanimous vote, the commission authorized the county’s communications office to assess special charges for requests deemed particularly extensive.

Xpress had planned to offer its perspective before the board’s decision. However, at the start of the meeting, Chair Brownie Newman announced that the board would adhere to its written policy of only allowing public comment on new items at the request of at least two commissioners. The board had ignored that rule and automatically sought comment on all agenda items for at least four months prior to the meeting.

Because no commissioners asked for public comment on the new fees, Xpress spoke during the general public comment period, after the changes had passed. The full transcript of those comments, delivered by county reporter Daniel Walton, is included below.