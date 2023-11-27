Xpress seeks student writing and art for 2024 Kids Issues

Posted on by Justin McGuire
DREAMING BIG: Local K-12 students are invited to create art and writing for possible publication in the 2024 Mountain Xpress Kids Issues. Deadline is Friday, Jan. 26. Photo by iStock

Attention, local kids and teens: What do you dream about? What are your hopes for yourself? Your family? Your community? What is the best dream you ever had? The weirdest?

Once you have an idea, it’s time to get creative, then share your work for possible publication in Xpress’ Kids Issues! The theme for 2024 is “What do you dream about?”

Each March, Mountain Xpress publishes the colorful, engaging work of Western North Carolina’s K-12 students. There is no fee to enter for possible publication, and the deadline for submissions is Friday, Jan. 26.

Theme: ‘What do you dream about?’

Students, here are some questions to think about to get started. Where do you see yourself in the future? How will your future self make an impact on your community?  What is the best dream you ever had? The weirdest? The scariest? Do you have any recurring dreams? Be as creative as you like!

Create art or writing to share your vision!

Submission guidelines

Educators, parents and students, please send us the best work in the following categories:
Essays
Essays should be no more than 300 words. Typed entries are encouraged.
Short fiction
Fiction should be no more than 300 words. Typed entries are encouraged.
Poems
Short-form poetry is preferred, with poems limited to a maximum of 30 lines. Typed submissions are encouraged.
Art
Art should be digitally photographed in high resolution or be able to be photographed by Mountain Xpress. High-res photos of sculptures are also permissible. Artists’ statements are welcome.
Photos
Photos should be high resolution, digital photos between 200 KB and 6 MB (cellphone setting of “medium” size). Artists’ statements are welcome.
Deadline
The deadline is 11:59 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, to be considered for publication in Xpress’ Kids Issues, publishing March 6 and 13. Sorry, we cannot accept late entries.
Submit your work
Upload student work here.
Returns
Mailed or hand-delivered pieces may be picked up after the issue is published, though Xpress cannot be responsible for their return.
Questions?
Email kids@mountainx.com, and one of our staffers will get back in touch.

We can’t wait to see what local kids and teens have to share!

— Xpress staff

