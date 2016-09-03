Conscious party: Country music for a cause

WHAT: A benefit concert and dance for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society

WHERE: Blue Ghost Brewing Co., of Fletcher

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 11, from 3-7 p.m.

WHY: Haw Creek resident Annie Garic participated in her first cycling fundraiser for multiple sclerosis in 2009 and by the next year had launched her own benefit event. She’s since raised $9,932 to combat the disease.

“Every year, we have a theme,” she says of the annual gathering. “Last year it was the ’60s, and this year we have country-western. So, people come in costume and have a great time.”

Longtime local singer Peggy Ratusz, who’s well-versed in the art of twang, will perform at the party. “She always puts on a good show, and she’s done many, many charitable events, especially connected to MS,” Garic says. Ratusz also recruited the rest of the lineup, which includes local musicians like Sidney Barnes, Jesse Barry, Dave Desmelik, Michael Carver, Shalene Hill and many others. They’ll be backed by a country-western band as they take turns covering a host of legendary artists, from Johnny Cash and Dolly Parton to Hank Williams and Loretta Lynn.

Preceding the live music will be a brief swing dancing class led by Esella Thompson. That begins right when doors open, leaving the rest of the evening open for practicing new moves. Off the dance floor, guests can purchase food from Circle B Ranch BBQ or get a photo taken on decorative bales of hay. Raffle tickets will also be available for a dollar each, with prizes including an astrological reading, animal acupuncture session, massage therapy, greeting card pack and more.

Admission costs $15 for adults, $10 for teens and $5 for children under the age of 12. All admission and raffle ticket sales plus a portion of food and beverage sales benefit the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Visit avl.mx/2xp for more information.