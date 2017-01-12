Smart bets: An Evening of Fantastical Insanity

Writers John Hartness and Jake Bible share a state (North Carolina) and a trade (fantasy writing). Though they’ve sat on panels together at conventions like DragonCon and World Horror Con, the two have never done a tandem bookstore event — until now. Hartness will read from his “Black Knight” series, and Bible from Reign of Four, in a night they’ve dubbed “An Evening of Fantastical Insanity.” “We know that lots of writers come to Malaprop’s events, so we’ll be talking a lot about how to make a living as a writer working only with small-press publishers,” says Bible. “John can touch on self-publishing too, while I’ll talk about how being prolific (I write a novel a month) allows me to write full time.” The dark fiction writers will read at Malaprop’s on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 6 p.m. malaprops.com. Photo of Bible courtesy of the author