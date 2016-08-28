Smart bets: Déjà Fuze

Seven years after its conception, Déjà Fuze’s album Some Sort of Green is finally set for release. Part of the delay was due to a geographic separation that fragmented the self-described “progressive electric fusion” group in 2012. But 2016 brought a reunion. And although the bandmates are writing new, “more layered and textured” music, they also felt compelled to complete their debut full-length recording, which features the older, road-tested tunes. “Though our perceptions have definitely changed, we feel like it has only made the music grow and mature,” says bassist and vocalist Keith Harry. “So, playing it now is really a new inspiration rather than trying to capture what once was.” A Jamiroquai tribute act opens the album release party — which also features live painting, local vendors and prizes — at Asheville Music Hall on Friday, Sept. 2, at 10 p.m. $10/$12. ashevillemusichall.com. Photo courtesy of the band