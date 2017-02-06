Smart bets: Lydia Peelle

Posted on by Emily Glaser
“I have been road tripping to beautiful Asheville for many years, as a sort of honorary roadie for my husband’s band, Old Crow Medicine Show,” says Nashville, Tenn.-based author Lydia Peelle. “Nothing in Asheville is nearly so rock ‘n’ roll as Malaprop’s, a bookstore that I find to always be humming and crackling with electricity, full of people and books and inspiring conversation and ideas.” It’s here that she’ll host a celebration of her first novel, The Midnight Cool. Already a recipient of multiple literary awards, including two Pushcart Prizes and an O. Henry Prize, Peelle’s debut novel is a Tennessean tale of war, love and — like all good Southern stories — mules. Husband Ketch Secor will provide musical accompaniment for the reading, which takes place on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 3 p.m. malaprops.com. Photo by Andrea Behrends

