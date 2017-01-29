Smart bets: Money and How to Make It!

The River Arts District-based Magnetic Theatre boasts the distinction of being the only company in the Southeast to feature all-original works. The company’s latest? Money and How to Make It!, the fourth show in its How-To series. Following the popularity of the previous performances, which included the topics of sex, food and beer, the Magnetic crew returns to share lessons learned through years of gainful (or less than profitable) employment. “The most exciting thing this year is that each night we’re giving away over $1,000 worth of laughs,” says Scott Fisher. “For free! Well, not for free. You have to buy a ticket. But it’s worth it!” Fisher returns to star alongside How-To regulars Katie Langwell, Valerie Meiss and Glenn Reed. Money and How to Make It! performances take place at The Magnetic Theatre Thursdays through Saturdays, Feb. 2 to 25, at 7:30 p.m. $21/$24 with low-price previews. themagnetictheatre.org. Image design by Jim Julien