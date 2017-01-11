Smart bets: The Band of Heathens

Americana group The Band of Heathens will celebrate its 10th anniversary with the release of its new album, Duende, on Friday, Jan. 13. Named for the passion and spirit of artists, the album explores the integrity of art in a modern, digital age. Fans of the band will still hear that country-rock ring definitive of Band of Heathens in songs like “Trouble Came Early,” a guitar-fueled tale of a long night of drinking gone wrong. The album explores new genres too, with twists of Latin and psychedelic rock. The Band of Heathens will play its new album along with older tunes at The Grey Eagle on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 8 p.m. The National Reserve opens. $12/$15. thegreyeagle.com. Photo by Greg Giannuko