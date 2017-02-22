Smart bets: WORD! Honoring Black History

David Joe Miller’s monthly WORD! performances combine the storytelling and spoken word talents of some of the region’s most notable performers. For Black History Month, Miller gathered a crew of renowned African-American tellers. “Each one of these artists bring heart and soul to the stage,” says Miller. “They share their emotions and invite the listeners in for a ‘word journey’ filled with love and humor, struggles and triumph.” Performers at WORD! Honoring Black History will include Moth Story Slam favorite Raymond Christian, the Asheville Storytelling Circle’s former president, Roy Harris, performance poets Elizabeth Meade and Jasmine Henderson, and local vocalist Rhoda Weaver. Hosted in conjunction with The Friends of the Buncombe County Library, WORD! takes place at the Pack Memorial Library auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 25, at 2 p.m. Free. avl.mx/3dx. Pictured clockwise from top left, Christian, Meade, Henderson and Harris. Photos courtesy of David Joe Miller
