Press release from Safelight:

Safelight and the Junior Welfare Club of Hendersonville announce an exciting, free event for Henderson County high school or homeschooled junior and senior ladies. The 2017 Prom Party Extravaganza will be Saturday, February 18 from 9am until noon at St. James Episcopal Church, 766 N. Main Street in Hendersonville. This event will feature stylists to help create the perfect prom look, door prizes, helpful information from Safelight, on-site alterations, and free prom dresses.

“We look forward to sponsoring this event with the Junior Welfare Club of Hendersonville,” said Safelight Executive Director, Tanya Blackford. “We want Prom 2017 to be a memorable and safe experience for our high schoolers. The Prom Party Extravaganza will blend fashion and information, encouraging everyone to watch out for and protect each other during prom and all year long. If something doesn’t seem right, we want everyone to be empowered to speak up and ask for help.”

“For generations, the Junior Welfare Club of Hendersonville has existed to advance the lives of women and children in our community,” added Junior Welfare Club Advisor, Kristen Freeman. “Having the opportunity to participate in an event that offers young women education on self-worth, healthy relationships and prevention, while also empowering them to realize their internal and external beauty, is something we are honored to be a part of.”

In addition to the prom dresses already collected for this event, the Safelight Resale Store invites community members to donate their gently used prom dresses, shoes and accessories. Donations are accepted at the store at 133 Fifth Avenue West in Hendersonville, Monday through Saturday, 10am-4pm.

Safelight provides hope and healing for families in Henderson County affected by trauma. The organization responds to domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse by offering free, confidential help for adults and children. By removing barriers to getting help, Safelight’s many programs heal lives and create a safer, healthier community. For more information, visit safelightfamily.org.