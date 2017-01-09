Air quality forecast for Monday, Jan. 9: Moderate (YELLOW)

Air quality forecast 2017-01-09 at 11.21.31 AM

Release from the WNC Regional Air Quality Agency:

Monday, January 9, 2017, is a code YELLOW air quality forecast day for the valleys of Asheville and Buncombe County. Unusually sensitive people should consider limiting prolonged outdoor activities.

For the ridge tops, it is a code GREEN air quality forecast day. No health impacts are expected when air quality is in this range.

