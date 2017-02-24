Press release:

The Western Carolina University Fine Art Museum is pleased to present a live performance by animator, director, designer, and performance artist Miwa Matreyek, who interacts with her animations as a shadow silhouette. Matreyek will perform two pieces on Thursday, March 16: “This World Made Itself” and “Myth and Infrastructure.” A pre-performance reception will begin at 5 p.m., followed by the live performance in the Bardo Arts Center Studio Theatre at 6 p.m.

Matreyek’s work is situated at the intersection of the cinematic and theatrical, fantastical and tangible, illusionistic and physical. In her own words, “I am interested in making scientific ideas visible and visceral through the performing body. How would it feel to die, decay, and become part of the earth again? How would it feel to be an out of control weather system? To consume and be consumed? I want to take the audience on a journey to feel the universe.”

The reception and performance on Thursday, March 16 from 5-7 p.m. are held in conjunction with the WCU Fine Art Museum exhibition, Miwa Matreyek: Infinitely Yours, which will run through May 5. All WCU Fine Art Museum events and exhibitions are free and open to the public. The museum is open Monday – Friday, 10-4 and Thursday, 10-7.

Bardo Arts Center thanks our generous sponsors for their support: Harrah’s Cherokee Casino and The Ascent Partnership, an initiative of Harris Regional Hospital, Swain Community Hospital, and Western Carolina University.

The WCU Fine Art Museum at Bardo Arts Center boasts four art galleries featuring various exhibitions year-round and curates a 2,000-object collection of modern and contemporary art. The Bardo Arts Center Studio Theatre is a smaller, more intimate performance space, similar to a traditional Black Box Theatre. Bardo Arts Center is located at 199 Centennial Drive, Cullowhee, NC 28783.