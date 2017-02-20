Press release from Asheville Police Department:

Asheville, NC (February 20, 2017): On Sunday, February 19th, at approximately 2:30 p.m. the Asheville Police Department responded to a traffic crash near the entrance of the Goodwill located at 1616 Patton Avenue. The operator of a Geo Metro attempted to turn left out of the Goodwill to travel west on Patton Avenue when he was struck by a Mazda 3 that was traveling east on Patton Avenue in the left hand lane. Jorge Flores, who was operating the Geo Metro, succumbed to his injuries on scene.

Polina Sluder, operator of the Mazda 3, has been charged with:

Felony Involuntary Manslaughter

Misdemeanor Reckless Driving to Endanger

Misdemeanor Speed Violation (62 mph in a 35 mph zone)

The Traffic Safety Unit is requesting anyone who may have witnessed the crash to please contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.