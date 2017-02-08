T.H.E Center for Disordered Eating brings Eating Disorder Awareness to WNC



Asheville, NC — February 8, 2017 — NEDAwareness Week, spearheaded by the National Eating Disorders Association ( nationaleatingdisorders.org ), is an opportunity to shine the spotlight on eating disorders here in WNC — to bust the myths and get the facts, celebrate recovery and shatter the stigma.

“The #NEDAwareness national theme this year is “It’s time to talk about it,” and this is our chance to do just that,” said Marybeth Burns, board president for T.H.E Center for Disordered Eating.

T.H.E Center for Disordered Eating ( thecenternc.org ) is the only local non profit organization mobilizing support and resources for those affected by disordered eating and related body issues, and T.H.E. Center has lined up a week full of awareness events throughout WNC communities to help start this conversation.

WHAT: NEDAwareness Week presented by T.H.E. Center for Disordered Eating



WHEN : Sunday, February 26 – Saturday, March 4, 2017



WHERE: See schedule http://www.thecenternc.org/nedawareness-week-2017 for event details

T.H.E. Center will provide event partners information that participants can pick up when attending an event. For those who aren’t able to attend, the organization’s office is located at UNC-Asheville, and it is stocked with resources to get help for yourself or a loved one.

About eating disorders: An eating disorder (ED) isn’t just abnormal food related behaviors. The illnesses involve emotions, attitudes and behaviors surrounding exercise and body image too. While often misunderstood, they are more common than you think. Despite the alarming number of people affected (30 million Americans will struggle with an eating disorder some point in their lives), eating disorders often live in the shadows and many people do not get the help they deserve.

Eating disorders are not a choice; they are a serious mental disorder – they actually have the highest mortality rate of any mental disorder. Recovery is absolutely possible and early intervention greatly improves the chances of success.

Everyone should get screened for an eating disorder because these illnesses often hide in plain sight. Whether there is a serious concern about Anorexia Nervosa, Binge Eating Disorder, Bulimia Nervosa, or an Eating Disorder Not Otherwise Specified (EDNOS); or just an inkling about the possibility of *disordered eating for you or a loved one…take the screening: http://nedawareness.org/get-screened

​* Note: disordered eating describes a variety of abnormal eating behaviors that, by themselves, do not warrant a diagnosis of an eating disorder. Disordered eating includes behaviors that are common features of eating disorders (including: chronic restrained eating, compulsive eating, binge eating with loss of control, extreme and/or compulsive exercise), and should be included in the conversation.

