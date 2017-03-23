Press release from the Sierra Club:
Ride the bus to the People’s Climate March on April 29 in Washington DC!
The bus will leave the night of April 28 and return the morning of April 30. You will not need a hotel because the bus will be traveling through the night. Purchase tickets at Eventbrite.com: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/peoples-climate-march-bus-asheville-to-dc-tickets-32859388315
Your cost for a round trip ticket is $45.00 (includes $10 DC Metro Card). Please print your ticket and show it when boarding the bus.
If you cannot make the trip but would like to make a donation for someone who can’t afford to go, donate at the same link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/peoples-climate-march-bus-asheville-to-dc-tickets-32859388315
Don’t delay! We are expecting this bus to fill up fast. More details to come.
Sponsored by Sierra Club. Call 828-277-7342 for more information.
