Press release from UNC Asheville:

Camille Dungy, author of several award-winning poetry collections and essays, will read from and discuss her works at noon on Thursday, March 2 in UNC Asheville’s Karpen Hall in the Laurel Forum. This event, part of UNC Asheville’s Visiting Writers Series curated by the university’s Writer-in-Residence Wiley Cash, is free and open to everyone.

Dungy’s works include the forthcoming Trophic Cascade, a new poetry collection due to be published on March 7, and Guidebook to Relative Strangers: Journeys into Race, Motherhood and History, slated for release in June. Her collection Smith Blue was a finalist for the William Carlos Williams Award from the Poetry Society of America and won the 2010 Crab Orchard Open Book Prize. Dungy’s Suck on the Marrow, a historical narrative tracing the experiences of different people touched by the institution of slavery, won an American Book Award from the Before Columbus Foundation.

Her earlier works include What to Eat, What to Drink, What to Leave for Poison, and she edited the collection, Black Nature: Four Centuries of African American Nature Poetry. Dungy also co-edited From the Fishouse: An Anthology of Poems that Sing, Rhyme, Resound, Syncopate, Alliterate, and Just Plain Sound Great.

Dungy is a two-time NAACP Image Award finalist and has received fellowships and awards from the National Endowment for the Arts, the American Antiquarian Society, the Virginia Commission for the Arts, Cave Canem, the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference, the Djerrasi Resident Artist Program, Yaddo, Virginia Center for Creative Arts, and the Norton Island Artist Residency Program. Dungy is a professor of English at Colorado State University.

The next and final event in UNC Asheville’s 2016-17 Visiting Writers Series will be a reading by Chinelo Okparanta, which will take place at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, also in Karpen Hall, in the Laurel Forum.

For more information, visit english.unca.edu.