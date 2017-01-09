Press release:

Asheville’s Oldest Institution Celebrates 180 Years

What: Tours for the Community of Historic Central UMC

Where: Central United Methodist Church, 27 Church Street Asheville, 28801

When: February 8th and March 8th, from 6pm – 7pm

Who: Open to the Community

Central United Methodist Church, Asheville’s first church, has a rich history as Asheville’s oldest institution. As one of the most beautiful churches centered in the heart of downtown Asheville, this year Central celebrates 180 years. As part of the celebration, we invite the community to come and take a tour of our beautiful structure. Learn about Central’s history, architecture and learn some interesting historical facts about the City of Asheville.

Tours are open to the community and anyone who is interested in taking a tour, are welcome to join us prior to tour time for a FREE dinner in Central’s Fellowship Hall. Tours will take place on February 8th and March 8th, from 6pm to 7pm. To register for a tour please contact the church office at 828-253-3316.