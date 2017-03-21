Press release from the city of Asheville:
The City of Asheville is proud to off an Audio Frequency Induction Loop (AFIL) system in Council Chamber to assist those with hearing loss. The system was generously provided by the Asheville Breakfast Rotary Club.
Brad Stein, City of Asheville ADA Coordinator, states “The City is continuously working to improve our accessibility for all members of our community. The installation of the Audio Frequency Induction Loop allows for those with hearing loss to clearly hear and become a part of meetings held in Council Chamber.”
The AFIL system works by running a low current of electricity through a “loop” of wire, producing a temporary magnetic field. Small antennae in hearing aids called tele-coils are able to decipher this signal wirelessly and the wearer is able to hear sound directly in his/her ears corrected for their individual hearing loss. The AFIL system works for anyone who has a tele-coil app installed on their heading aid device, which includes 80% of current devices.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.