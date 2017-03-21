Press release from the city of Asheville:

The City of Asheville is proud to off an Audio Frequency Induction Loop (AFIL) system in Council Chamber to assist those with hearing loss. The system was generously provided by the Asheville Breakfast Rotary Club.

Brad Stein, City of Asheville ADA Coordinator, states “The City is continuously working to improve our accessibility for all members of our community. The installation of the Audio Frequency Induction Loop allows for those with hearing loss to clearly hear and become a part of meetings held in Council Chamber.”

The AFIL system works by running a low current of electricity through a “loop” of wire, producing a temporary magnetic field. Small antennae in hearing aids called tele-coils are able to decipher this signal wirelessly and the wearer is able to hear sound directly in his/her ears corrected for their individual hearing loss. The AFIL system works for anyone who has a tele-coil app installed on their heading aid device, which includes 80% of current devices.