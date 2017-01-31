Press release:

Eight-week course starting Saturday, February 18th and running through Saturday, April 8th.

Time: 10:00 AM – 12:30 PM.

Cost: $250 if register by February 11th, $275 if register after that date.

Where: Flatiron Writers Room, 5 Covington Street off Haywood in West Asheville.

What: Learn how to spark comedic ideas through improvisation and in-class writing prompts as well as how to best structure those ideas with conflict resolution, repetition, the rule of threes and the very basic idea of beginning, middle and end.

WHO: Maryedith Burrell (Second City, Groundlings, ABC’s Fridays, Seinfeld) and Tom Chalmers (Artistic Director Groundlings East, UCB, staff writer SHOWTIME Television, member Reasonably Priced Babies). Two talented writers and performers here to teach you how to craft quality sketch comedy.

How: Sign up at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/crafting-sketch-comedy-a-flatiron-writers-room-workshop-tickets-31195384234

CRAFTING SKETCH COMEDY-5