News alert from the U.S. Department of Agriculture:
Firefighters with the U.S. Forest Service are responding to a wildfire burning near Shortoff Mountain at the south end of Linville Gorge, on the Grandfather Ranger District of Pisgah National Forest.
The U.S. Forest Service is issuing an emergency closure of the Shortoff Trail (Trail #235) and the Mountains to Sea Trail (Trail #440) from Old Highway 105 at Pinnacles to the Table Rock Picnic Area.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
