Press release from RiverLink:

ASHEVILLE, NC — RiverLink is excited to announce its ninth summer of French Broad RiverCamp, a summer day camp where the French Broad River is the classroom. Rising 3rd – 8th grade campers will explore their watershed through activities like rafting, stream surveys, craft projects, and more! Our goal is for campers to end the week inspired and empowered to join the next generation of watershed stewards.

Led by RiverLink Education Coordinator Micaela Hyams and a camp counselor, campers will have fun and engage in hands-on environmental education, river recreation, and service learning projects. Activities take place on land and water in Asheville and throughout the watershed in Buncombe, Madison, Transylvania and Henderson counties. Some activities are adapted from RiverLink’s Watershed Education Program offered to K-12 students during the school year and align with the NC Standard Course of Study.

The weekly camps run June 12-16 and 19-23 for rising third – fifth-graders, and June 26-30 and July 10-14 for rising fourth – eighth-graders. Camp begins at 9:00 each day and ends at 4:00. New this year, pre- and post-care can be available to assist working parents. Contact Education Coordinator Micaela Hyams (Micaela@riverlink.org) for details.

For more information and to register, go to riverlink.org/summer-camp/. Camp registration is $225 for RiverLink members or $250 for nonmembers. Full scholarships are available! Payments can be made by credit card online, or by check. For more information, contact RiverLink Education Coordinator Micaela Hyams at (828) 252-8474, ext. 18 or micaela@riverlink.org.