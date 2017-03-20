Today, Gov. Roy Cooper appointed local attorney William Clarke to the N.C. Board of Transportation. The Roberts & Stevens partner specializes in environmental law and serves on several large boards for nonprofits serving the area including the WNC Community Foundation and the Golden LEAF Foundation.
Clarke is from the most westerly county of any of Cooper’s nominees so far, representing Division 13. Most of the positions on the 19 member body are divided into 14 Divisions, with five serving at-large. At least one other member will come from WNC.
Press release from Office of Gov. Cooper:
|
|
|
|
|
Governor Cooper has nominated two new members to serve on the North Carolina Department of Transportation Board.
“I believe these new members will work well with the board to help us improve transportation in North Carolina, and I appreciate their willingness to serve,” Gov. Cooper said.
The Transportation Board represents statewide transportation needs and oversees the North Carolina Highway Trust Fund, an account created by the North Carolina General Assembly to fund new road construction efforts. New appointees will begin serving their four-year terms following a thirty-day comment period.
Cooper has nominated the following North Carolinians to serve as DOT board members:
- William “Billy” Clarke (Buncombe County) – Clarke brings nearly 30 years of experience in environmental law including representing local governments and private clients. Named to multiple lists of top lawyers, he is a native of western North Carolina and a graduate of Princeton and UNC School of Law.
- Douglas “Allen” Moran (Dare County) – Capitan Moran serves with the Dare County Sheriff’s Office where he manages the county’s detention center, including 50 employees and $4 million budget. He is a native of Dare County and also serves as the Vice-Chairman of the Roanoke Island Community Center Board.
The board includes 19 members in total, and each member represents a specific transportation division or at-large area of interest. Board members work with employees of the N.C. Department of Transportation to make decisions about transportation priorities.
The DOT board meets monthly in Raleigh, typically the first Thursday of each month, with subcommittee meetings held the first Wednesday.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.