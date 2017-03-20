Governor Cooper has nominated two new members to serve on the North Carolina Department of Transportation Board.

“I believe these new members will work well with the board to help us improve transportation in North Carolina, and I appreciate their willingness to serve,” Gov. Cooper said.

The Transportation Board represents statewide transportation needs and oversees the North Carolina Highway Trust Fund , an account created by the North Carolina General Assembly to fund new road construction efforts. New appointees will begin serving their four-year terms following a thirty-day comment period.

Cooper has nominated the following North Carolinians to serve as DOT board members:

William “Billy” Clarke (Buncombe County) – Clarke brings nearly 30 years of experience in environmental law including representing local governments and private clients. Named to multiple lists of top lawyers, he is a native of western North Carolina and a graduate of Princeton and UNC School of Law.

Douglas “Allen” Moran (Dare County) – Capitan Moran serves with the Dare County Sheriff’s Office where he manages the county’s detention center, including 50 employees and $4 million budget. He is a native of Dare County and also serves as the Vice-Chairman of the Roanoke Island Community Center Board.

The two new members will join the ten DOT board members named by Governor Cooper last month.

The board includes 19 members in total, and each member represents a specific transportation division or at-large area of interest. Board members work with employees of the N.C. Department of Transportation to make decisions about transportation priorities.