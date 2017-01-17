Press release from Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity:

In addition to building new HealthyBuilt NC homes in partnership with qualified families, Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity (AAHH) also offers a Home Repair program for low-income Buncombe County homeowners. Services include modifications for accessibility, exterior and interior repairs, floor and roof repairs, painting/staining, and much more. By offering low monthly payments and 0% interest financing, Habitat makes home improvement affordable for low-income homeowners.

Not everyone needs a new home; some just need help repairing the one they already own. Habitat can help people live longer and better in their homes by improving accessibility (ramps, grab bars, accessible shower/tubs), increasing safety and comfort (new windows, doors), and remediating issues that negatively affect health (water damage, inadequate heat). To learn more about the criteria for qualifying and how to apply, please visit ashevillehabitat.org or call (828)210-9370.

Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity is an Equal Opportunity Housing provider. Since implementing the Home Repair program in 2011, Asheville Area Habitat has helped more than 170 low-income homeowners make much needed repairs to their homes.