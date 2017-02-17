Horizon and Hannah Flanagan’s award $24,000 to area nonprofits

Hendersonville, N.C. February 16, 2017: Through the charitable community award program, established by Horizon Heating and Air Conditioning and Hannah Flanagan’s, they are pleased to award a total of $24,000 to the following area nonprofits:

1st Quarter: Thrive- $2000; Safelight- $2000; Vocational Solutions- $1500; Special Needs Sports- $500

2nd Quarter: Boys & Girls Club of Henderson County- $2000; St. Gerard House- $1500; Camp GLOW- $1000; Hendersonville Shriner’s- $1000; Camplify- $500

3rd Quarter: Interfaith Assistance Ministry (IAM)- $1000; YMCA of WNC Hendersonville- $1000; Economic Investment Fund of Henderson County, Inc. (HCPED)- $1000; Kenmure Fights Cancer- $1000; Big Brothers Big Sisters- $500; Melissa’s Voice- $500; Calvary Episcopal Food Pantry- $500; First United Methodist Church Backpack Program- $500

4th Quarter: Children and Family Resource Center- $2000; The Storehouse- $1000; Sentinel Patriot Club- $1000; Pisgah Legal Services- $1000; Blue Ridge Literacy Council- $500; Open Arms- $500

By establishing charitable giving funds at the Community Foundation of Henderson County, Horizon Heating and Air Conditioning and Hannah Flanagan’s are able to partner and provide two times the amount of awards originally available. Dan Poeta and Matt Johnes, owners of these businesses, welcome and encourage other small business owners to participate in the future.

Poeta, president of Horizon Heating and Air Conditioning, stated “We are once again pleased to be able to assist nonprofits in our area. Our community grant is made possible by the incredible support of our customers and I would like to thank all of our customers for choosing Horizon to keep your homes and businesses comfortable.” Horizon Heating and Air Conditioning installs residential and commercial heating and air conditioning systems along with commercial refrigeration systems in Hendersonville, Brevard, Waynesville, Asheville and other areas of Western North Carolina.

Hannah Flanagan’s Irish Pub is located on Main Street in downtown Hendersonville, N.C. It offers Irish-influenced pub grub and an extensive, ever-changing beer list in a relaxed, old-world setting, with outside dining, daily drink specials and delicious Irish Pub food. Johnes, Owner of Hannah Flanagan’s, said “We are thrilled to be able to partner with Dan to double the awards going out into the community this year.”