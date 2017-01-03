Press release from the Hendersonville Community Co-op:
Saturday, January 7 ~11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Free and open to the public!
Intro to Beekeeping at the Hendersonville Community Co-op Community Room
60 South Charleston Lane, Hendersonville, NC 28792
At the corner of S Grove St and Spartanburg Hwy.
Learn about the Bee School:
Equipment and terminology
Getting your bees – Nuc or Package
Beekeeper responsibilities.
Benefits of joining a bee club, especially HCBA! m
(Henderson County Beekeepers Association)
The joys of your ‘local’ honey!
There will be a few ‘door prizes.’
and honey samples
For more information, call Gretchen Cummins
828.693.0505 ext 102 or
outreach@hendersonville.coop