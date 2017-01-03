Press release from the Hendersonville Community Co-op:

Saturday, January 7 ~11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Free and open to the public!

Intro to Beekeeping at the Hendersonville Community Co-op Community Room

60 South Charleston Lane, Hendersonville, NC 28792

At the corner of S Grove St and Spartanburg Hwy.

Learn about the Bee School:

Equipment and terminology

Getting your bees – Nuc or Package

Beekeeper responsibilities.

Benefits of joining a bee club, especially HCBA! m

(Henderson County Beekeepers Association)

The joys of your ‘local’ honey!

There will be a few ‘door prizes.’

and honey samples

For more information, call Gretchen Cummins

828.693.0505 ext 102 or

outreach@hendersonville.coop