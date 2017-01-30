Press release:

Dramatis Discombobulated, a newly constructed theatre troupe, presents the debut of It Finds You Edible by Rebecca Scarlet. Featuring the acting talents of Donner Rizzo-Banks, Anabel Leatherwood, Gabriella Brzostoski, Ilaria Hetherington, Rhonan Cort, Eve Flaum, Eva Ridenhour, the amazing O’Neal siblings MezzMyrh and PINATOVA, and Rebecca Scarlet herself, this insane ensemble promises to entertain with a disarming tale of sibling rivalry, house wrecking, nerdiness, and man-eating furniture. Performances at Toy Boat Community Arts Space, Asheville, on February 3rd, 4th, and 5th at 6:30pm. Tickets $5 at the door. Reserve your seats at walrusroses@gmail.com, and beware the couch!