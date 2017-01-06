Press release:

Montford Park Players Announces Auditions for The Merchant of Venice

The Merchant of Venice by William Shakespeare

Produced by Montford Park Players

Auditions at the Hazel Robinson Amphitheatre

Auditions held:

Saturday, January 14th & Sunday, January 15th, 6-9pm

Hazel Robinson Amphitheater

92 Gay Street, Asheville, NC

Montford Park Players, an Asheville theatrical tradition, is seeking to fill ALL roles for their upcoming production of the classic play The Merchant of Venice, by William Shakespeare. The auditions will be held at the Hazel Robinson Amphitheater, located at 92 Gay Street in the heart of the Montford region of Asheville, Saturday, January 14th & Sunday, January 15th from 6 to 9pm.

Performances will be on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 7:30pm from March 10th thought the 26th. All will be at the BeBe Theatre, 20 Commerce St, Asheville NC 28801, and will be FREE to attend.

The Merchant of Venice will be directed by Montford Park Players’ Artistic Director, Scott Keel, coming off his summer triumphs, Much Ado About Nothing and Measure for Measure.

Montford Park Players, has been presenting Shakespeare and other classical works to the Asheville community since 1973, and has since grown to be one of Western North Carolina’s most beloved and well-known cultural attractions. This show opens up its 45th Season serving the Asheville community.

Actors wishing to audition will be given sides from the scripts to read at the auditions. For more information, auditioners can go to montfordparkplayers.org, or call at (828) 254-5146.