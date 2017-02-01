PRESS RELEASE from Publix:

Weaverville, NC, February 1, 2017 – Publix Super Markets, Inc. is pleased to announce the opening of the Publix supermarket at Weaverville Plaza in Weaverville on Wed., February 1st, at 7 a.m. The 49,000 square-foot Publix is the company’s first store in Weaverville.

“We are excited to begin serving customers in Weaverville and providing premier service, quality products and value – including a large selection of buy-one get-one free deals weekly,” said Kim Reynolds, Charlotte media and community relations manager. “Additionally, we are looking forward to being an active and present partner in the community.”

David Jenkins serves as store manager and has 12 years of service with Publix. Jenkins most recently served as a Publix store manager in Asheville, North Carolina.

Approximately 140 associates are employed at the store.

Store highlights:

THE PUBLIX DELI has associates available to assist customers during store hours and includes a full-service deli counter highlighting Boar’s Head meats and cheeses as well as traditional deli items including custom Publix subs, fried and rotisserie chicken, prepared fresh in store. The deli also offers an international selection of olives, antipastos and hummus and includes more than 200 varieties of artisan cheeses from the United States and around the world. A certified cheese specialist staffs this full-service area to assist with selecting and pairing cheeses with other foods and beverages.

Customers may choose from a wide variety of chef-inspired appetizers, entrees and side dishes at our Chef’s Selections counter. Specialties include Cedar Plank Salmon, Twice Baked Potatoes and Grilled Asparagus with Vinaigrette and Bleu Cheese.

In addition to a soup bar that offers four gourmet soups daily, sushi is also available and made fresh daily.

There is a seating area and free Wi-Fi service available.

The Publix Deli also offers Online Easy Ordering.

THE PRODUCE DEPARTMENT carries both organic and conventionally grown fruits and vegetables, including a selection of exotic choices from around the world and the locally grown season’s best. The full-service floral department offers everything from the classic elegance of a dozen roses to bouquets bursting with fresh blooms to pots of lushly colored flowers. A floral specialist is available to create memorable arrangements for that special occasion.

THE PUBLIX BAKERY is a scratch bakery that offers an array of cakes, cookies and pies as well as wedding cakes made by skilled decorators and an assortment of breads and rolls made fresh daily. Customers will find a selection of bakery items made with all-natural ingredients, including mini desserts, jumbo muffins and jumbo cupcakes.

THE EVENT PLANNING CENTER is staffed to assist customers in planning every detail for any special occasion from tailgate parties to weddings and holiday gatherings. Event planners will ensure all items are pulled together for the gathering, including placing orders for cakes, platters, beverages and floral arrangements and making suggestions that will perfectly complement every themed event.

THE WINE DEPARTMENT offers an expanded variety of premium and specialty wines from the United States and around the world, along with a large selection of champagnes and sparkling wines. The selection also includes fine wines made with organic grapes. Wine specialists are available to assist customers in finding the perfect wines to pair with their food selections.

APRONS SIMPLE MEALS is a cooking demonstration station offering customers two recipes each week. Meals clerks conduct live cooking presentations in the built-in kitchen area where recipes are demonstrated on a daily basis. All of the ingredients for these recipes will be found in the Aprons Simple Meals case located directly next to the kitchen. Also available is high-quality cookware to help customers have fun and save time in the kitchen.

A FULL-SERVICE MEAT DEPARTMENT allows customers to have their order cut any way they like and trimmed to perfection. The case features a variety of fresh meats as well as ready to cook items prepared fresh in store daily.

A FULL SERVICE SEAFOOD DEPARTMENT offers fresh seafood delivered throughout the week. It includes wild and farm-raised varieties of fresh fish as well as an extensive variety of shellfish options, including live lobster. Publix’s whole fish and fillets are fresh, never frozen.

In addition to a FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY, a dedicated body care section offers customers a wide selection of natural and conventional vitamins, minerals and supplements. A body care specialist can assist customers with their selections. A HealthNotes kiosk will provide customers with information on health solutions, vitamins and supplements.

Publix is privately owned and operated by its 189,500 employees, with 2015 sales of $32.4 billion. Currently Publix has 1,139 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina and North Carolina. The company has been named one of Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work For in America” for 19 consecutive years. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.

Publix at Weaverville Plaza

165 Weaver Boulevard

Weaverville, NC 28787

828-658-1020

Date of Opening:

Wed., February 1st, 2017

Time of Opening:

7 a.m.

Store Hours:

Seven days a week – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Pharmacy Hours:

Monday through Friday – 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.