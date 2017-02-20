Press release:

David Joe Miller’s Spoken Word OPEN MIC! is a big hit reaching a capacity audience for the past two months at Buffalo Nickel in West Asheville. Our apologies for having to turn people away at the door. January’s OPEN MIC! was a great success with 14 participants telling stories or reading/reciting poetry.

Our March Spoken Word OPEN MIC! will take place on Wednesday March 15th. at Buffalo Nickel, 747 Haywood Road in West Asheville. Sign-up begins at 6:30 and the show kicks off at 7pm. Be sure and get there early for drinks and dinner. Call 828-575-2844 for reservations. Seats fill up quickly.

Hosts for this OPEN MIC! will be Nancy Reeder from the North Carolina Storytelling Guild and Award winning Cherokee Storyteller, Lloyd Arneach!

As always there is no admission fee. Stories and poetry should be ten minutes or less and cover any topic you wish, there is no set theme. This is not a competition or slam, just a “free-style,” spoken word open mic. No experience necessary, just have a desire for your voice to be heard!